Thad Jampol Sells 31,666 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00.

Intapp Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

