Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

NYSE TEX opened at $53.28 on Monday. Terex has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Terex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 269,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

