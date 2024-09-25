TD SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
