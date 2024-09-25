TD SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

