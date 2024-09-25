Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $88.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sylvamo traded as high as $88.42 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 122041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylvamo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo
Sylvamo Trading Up 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sylvamo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvamo
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.