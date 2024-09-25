Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.16.
About Surge Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Here’s Why Surgery Partners Could Be the Next Hot Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.