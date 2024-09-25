Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

