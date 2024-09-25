Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.58.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $361.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.89. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

