Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STRM

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.