StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

