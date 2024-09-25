StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.83 on Monday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $79.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex makes up about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

