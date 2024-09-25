StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.83 on Monday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $79.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.97.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.