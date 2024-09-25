StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE FMS opened at $20.82 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

