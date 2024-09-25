StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Evogene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVGN

Evogene Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.