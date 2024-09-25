SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$228.05 million during the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
