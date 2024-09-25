Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Raised to $30.00

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of SBGI opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sinclair has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Sinclair’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,591,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 36.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 538,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 10.5% during the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,225,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,208,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

