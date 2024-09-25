Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

