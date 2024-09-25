Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.54 Per Share

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.73.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $270.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.66. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,633 shares of company stock worth $18,100,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

