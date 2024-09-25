Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 10th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE RSI traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.80. 49,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of C$309.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.10 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5613346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

