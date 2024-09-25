Roger L. Smith Sells 228,119 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 613,061 shares in the company, valued at $735,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $447.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $150,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

