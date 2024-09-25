RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RFIL stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.