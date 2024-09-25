Reviewing Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of -3.48, meaning that its stock price is 448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 1 6 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axion Power International and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 759.65%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and Amprius Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $12.16 million 8.43 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -2.21

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies -327.05% -64.85% -39.47%

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

