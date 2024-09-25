Raymond James Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.27.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

