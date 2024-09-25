Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of ROKU opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,135. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

