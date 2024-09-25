Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 71.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 242,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

