Phyllis R. Caldwell Acquires 1,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $16,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,158,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

