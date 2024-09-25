PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Anuj Dhanda purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at $580,023.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,023.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

