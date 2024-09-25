PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $94.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.28. 3,803,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,071,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.76.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

