Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $188.00 at TD Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $173.72 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $279.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $168.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $276,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,037,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,335,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,641,723 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $253,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

