Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PACB opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

