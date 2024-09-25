OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,140.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

