Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $37.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 68.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35, a PEG ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

