NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762,810.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $17.74.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 744.33% and a negative net margin of 91.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
