NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762,810.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 744.33% and a negative net margin of 91.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

