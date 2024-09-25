NextDecade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,164 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 203% compared to the average volume of 1,704 call options.

In related news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextDecade news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,764,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NextDecade by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,476,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,231,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

