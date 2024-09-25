NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $15.55 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $22,015,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $15,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

