NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Announces $0.10 Dividend

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02.

About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

