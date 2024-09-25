NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Announces $0.10 Dividend

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02.
About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.