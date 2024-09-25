National Bankshares Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$4.90

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

About Osisko Mining

OSK opened at C$4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 1.44. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.43. The company has a current ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.