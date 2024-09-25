MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $17.20 to $10.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MultiPlan traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 5270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPLN

Insider Buying and Selling at MultiPlan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP William B. Mintz bought 81,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,018.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MultiPlan news, CEO Travis Dalton purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William B. Mintz acquired 81,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,731,165 shares of company stock valued at $555,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3,401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,426,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,402 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 386.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,178,590 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 770,826 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 482,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Stock Down 17.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. The business had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.