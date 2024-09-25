Morgan Stanley Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $132.00

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Vistra Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VST opened at $112.43 on Monday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after buying an additional 995,748 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 363,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

