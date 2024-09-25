Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %
MLSS opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.