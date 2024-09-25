Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

MLSS opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $134,817.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

