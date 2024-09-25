MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Head to Head Contrast

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Mizuho Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $183.24 million 2.45 $20.86 million $1.44 19.79 Mizuho Financial Group $3,201.44 billion 0.02 $6.30 billion $0.30 13.73

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 9.79% 5.27% 0.42% Mizuho Financial Group 6.38% 6.64% 0.24%

Risk and Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Mizuho Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers; solutions based on capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers corporate finance and transaction banking srvices; sales and trading services; investment products; pension funds; and ALM and investment services, including stable capital raising and balance sheet management, as well as management of fixed income, equity, and other securities portfolios. Additionally, the company provides online banking, cash management solutions, currency transaction, trade finance, custody, yen correspondence settlement, and research and consulting services; trust, securitization and structured finance, and stock transfers; and private banking and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.