McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. McCoy Global has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.
About McCoy Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McCoy Global
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Here’s Why Surgery Partners Could Be the Next Hot Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.