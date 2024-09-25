Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.07.
MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
