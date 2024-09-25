Mark Newcomer Sells 50,000 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,486,886 shares in the company, valued at $40,319,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22.

PAYS stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Paysign in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Paysign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Paysign by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

