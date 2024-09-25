Marc Holmes Sells 11,854 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $401,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $465,629.36.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 569.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

