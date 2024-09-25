Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.