Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Featured Stories

