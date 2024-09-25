Kohl’s Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

