KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $11.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

