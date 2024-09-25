KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

