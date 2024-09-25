Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

KEY opened at C$42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$30.08 and a twelve month high of C$42.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1985409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

