JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) to Issue GBX 1.20 Dividend

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JEGI stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 17.01. The stock has a market cap of £438.62 million, a PE ratio of 605.88 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 84.80 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.48).

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.