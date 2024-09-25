JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $250.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBAC. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.75.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $241.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.47. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $83,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,702,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

