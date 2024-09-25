Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JEF. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $62.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $62.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,148,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

